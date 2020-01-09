Events
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Looking for Support on Military Retirement Tax Relief Bill
Jan 9, 2020 @ 4:39pm
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is encouraging members to contact their state senator and ask for a ‘yes’ vote on LB 153.
Last year,
LB 153
was introduced and proposes to exempt 50 percent of military retirement benefits from income tax. The Revenue Committee voted to advance it to the full Legislature for floor debate.
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Military Affairs Committee testified in support of LB 153 and continues to fully support passage of this important legislation.
Over 13,000 military retirees in Nebraska would benefit from the bill.
LB 153 carries bipartisan support, with senators from both sides of the aisle voicing their support.
Nebraska should be known as one of the most veteran-friendly states.
Passage of LB 153 makes it easier for our state to keep retirees here and also more attractive for military retirees to move here.
READ MORE:
City Officials Encourage You To Take Satisfaction Survey
