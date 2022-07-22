      Weather Alert

Lincoln Chamber Launches Economic Vitality Survey

Jul 22, 2022 @ 2:40pm

Lincoln, Neb.(July 22, 2022) – Today, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Partnership for Economic  Development and Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled the Economic Vitality  Survey at the annual Economic Development Breakfast to solicit input from the public and to  plan for Lincoln’s economic future. 

The Lincoln Chamber has partnered with two top consulting firms—Broad Ripple Strategies and  DMOproz—to develop an Economic Vitality Strategy focused on defining a vision for Lincoln’s  economic future and how to achieve it. The presentation from Alex Pearlstein of Broad Ripple  Strategies at Friday’s Economic Development Breakfast laid the groundwork for a vision for  Lincoln, which included catalytic projects and programs that can have a large impact on Lincoln  into the future. 

A key part of the process is asking stakeholders to share their thoughts on Lincoln’s current  challenges, opportunities and priorities for the years ahead. The survey takes approximately 10  minutes to complete, and all responses will be anonymous and used only to inform the  consultants’ research. All members of the Lincoln community are encouraged to take the survey  at https://www.lcoc.com/economic-strategy

“We are excited about Lincoln’s continued success and this process is a crucial component to  ensuring the ongoing prosperity of our community,” says Jason Ball, President of the Lincoln  Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.  

“As we plan for the future, it is time to evaluate our strengths and needs, and intelligently plan,  as we will be creating plans to build the economic vitality of Lincoln from a position of strength.  The business community of Lincoln recognizes the need to craft our own future,” Ball adds. 

At the conclusion of the breakfast, the Pat Haverty Memorial Award was presented to Lincoln company Spreetail. Until his passing in 2020, Pat Haverty was a key figure as vice president for  the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.  Each year the memorial award is  presented at the breakfast to the company that exemplifies the highest level of innovation,  integrity and leadership in their drive to grow the economic development of Lincoln.

 

