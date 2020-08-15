Lincoln Businesses Brainstorming Ideas to Bridge Gap from Big 10 Event Cancellations
Lincoln’s Business Community is getting busy finding ways to replace some of the economic activity that will be lost from Husker football Saturdays. The Big 10’s cancellation of the football season will, potentially, take away 7 events, each worth $6 Million dollars or more to the local economy.
Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Jeff Maul says business groups are brainstorming to find ways to replace some of the losses.
READ MORE: Best of Lincoln Final Vote 2020