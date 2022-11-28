104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Lincoln Business Owner Accused of Being Involved in Thefts of Catalytic Converters

November 28, 2022 10:42AM CST
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–An ongoing theft investigation has led Lincoln Police to the arrest of a local business owner.

Police say a search warrant served Sunday morning at Victory Auto, 1443 Cornhusker, led to the arrest of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov and his alleged involvement in catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts.  A warrant served led to the seizure of 101 catalytic converter thefts, worth a total of $30,000.

Popov was cited for theft by receiving.  He’s already in jail in an unrelated case.

 

