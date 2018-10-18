Lincoln Business Expo Draws Over 100 Vendors To Pinnacle Bank Arena

A wide-range of Lincoln business, organizations gathered Thursday inside Pinnacle Bank Arena for the 21st annual Lincoln Business Expo.

“It’s a great member benefit for those businesses and ones who have been here for a long time,” said Lincoln Chamber of Commerce communications coordinator Chris Whitney. “It’s been able to kind of grow every year, increase the amount of businesses and amount of people coming through the doors each day.”

Whitney added that over 120 vendors were participating. He mentioned they were anticipating between 1,500 and 2,000 people to attend.

The expo is a chance for Chamber members to network, collaborate on new business ideas. Plus, the general public is invited to explore and see new businesses and services that are being offered in Lincoln.

Whitney says if you would like to be apart of next year’s Lincoln Business Expo, you can contact Chamber of Commerce at or go to the Chamber’s website by clicking here.

