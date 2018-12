Thursday, 1:30 PM:

A previously unseen kind of scam is hitting all over Lincoln. 4-5 buildings have received bomb threats since 1 pm. Each one says the building has a bomb inside, and the building occupant needs to send bitcoin in order to “insure safety”. Police are investigating. Investigations are being conducted at 2727 Cornhusker Highway, 4500 Duxhall Drive, 3933 South 14th, 7321 Amanda Road, and 300 North 44th.