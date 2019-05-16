Lincoln Brewery and Restaurant Closes

A well known Lincoln brewery and restaurant has closed. A Facebook post Thursday said “This is Blue Blood Brewing Company’s Last Call. While we’ve been working toward a sale of the brewery for the past few weeks, our landlord has unexpectedly shut our doors.”

The post went on to say they sincerely apologize to their employees who have not been given sufficient opportunity to look for new employment as they had planned while negotiating.

The post concluded by saying “We thank you, Lincoln, for eight years of friendship and support, and encourage you to visit your local taprooms and support your neighborhood businesses.”

The brewery and restaurant building had a novel appeal, because it was built over the legendary Robber’s Cave at 10th and High Streets in Southwest Lincoln.  It was formed in 2011.

