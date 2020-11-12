Lincoln Bishop To Return To Lead Diocese
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 12)–After an 11-month medical leave of absence, Bishop James Conley will return Friday to continue leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
In a news release to KFOR News, the Diocese said Pope Francis on Thursday authorized Bishop Conley to resume leadership. Conley took a medical leave of absence last December, after being medically diagnosed with depression and anxiety, along with chronic insomnia and debilitating tinnitus, a constant ringing of the ears.
Before going on medical leave, Bishop Conley said, he tried to overcome the depression and anxiety on his own.
Conley has served as Bishop of Lincoln since 2012.