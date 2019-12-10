Lincoln Arts Council Extends Deadline for Mayor’s Arts Awards Nominations

The nomination deadline has been extended to Friday, December 20th for the 42nd annual Mayor’s Arts Awards presented by the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC). The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nominations may be submitted using the online form at artscene.org, and more information is available by calling the LAC at 402-434-2787. A panel of community members will select the winners for these awards:
