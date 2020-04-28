Lincoln Announcement Expected Wednesday
Governor Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that an announcement can be expected “tomorrow” on the future of Lincoln’s Directed Health Measures: The restrictions on dining-in at restaurants, and which have shuttered nail and tattoo salons, barber shops, and other in-person businesses. Ricketts said talks have been underway with Lincoln City officials on whether to extend those restrictions beyond their current May 6 expiration date, and added an announcement can be expected Wednesday.
The State of Nebraska is preparing guidelines for restaurants which will soon open at the end of “Directed Health Measures” in some areas of the State. Restaurants in 10 of the state’s 19 public health districts will be able to re-open their dining rooms beginning in May, but will be required to limit their seatings to 50% of their capacity, keep six feet between tables, and make sure that all employees wear masks.
Zoe Olsen of the Nebraska Restaurant Association unveiled “The Nebraska Promise” Tuesday also. It says that the Restaurants promise to do all they can to keep the public safe, and that diners promise not to come into restaurants if they are suffering from any symptoms of the Corona Virus. “We have been moving tables apart, we have been sanitizing, and we have been developing procedures to keep customers and employees safe during the time we have been closed” she said.
Dental Services will be allowed to resume Statewide on May 4. The Nebraska Dental Association has produced guidelines for the future. Dr. Ken Tucha of Verdigre, Past President of the Nebraska Dental Association, said any member of the Public can access the guidelines on the website of the Nebraska Dental Association.