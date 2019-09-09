Lincoln Among Best State Capital Cities

(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2019) State capitals aren’t always the biggest cities in their state, but they’re among the most important. Not only are they central hubs for government offices and homes for notable landmarks, but they may also offer employment opportunities and other cultural features that make them attractive for longtime residents and potential newcomers alike. Some state capitals, though, are better places than others for people to lay down roots and build their savings. To that end, SmartAsset analyzed data for all 50 state capitals to find the ones where you can expect to live the best life. Specifically, we compared the capitals across the following metrics: median income after housing costs, unemployment rate, dining and entertainment rate, violent crime rate and property crime rate.
Lincoln, Nebraska ties for 10th with Carson City, Nevada. The unemployment rate there is just 2.5%, a top-15 rate. Around 9.18% of the establishments in Lincoln are dedicated to dining and entertainment. The median income after housing costs in the city is $42,325, ranking 16th overall. Lincoln’s violent and property crime rates are both top-20 rates.
