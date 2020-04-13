Lincoln Among Best Cities For College Grads

(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2020) Though many college seniors have seen their final semester on campus derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they may still have dreams of moving to a new city to start their post-college life when social distancing mandates have been lifted.
With a focus on affordability, jobs and fun, SmartAsset’s sixth annual study crunched the numbers to find the best cities for new college graduates. Out of the 115 most-populous cities nationwide, Lincoln cracks the top 35 cities for new college grads.
To see exactly where Lincoln ranks, check out the table below:
The full report, including the methodology and key findings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/best-cities-for-new-college-grads-2020.
