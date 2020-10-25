Lincoln Airport Moves Forward on Terminal Renovation
Lincoln Airport officials want to raise taxes to pay for a $44 million terminal renovation and expansion. The last time the Airport Authority used its authority to levy a property tax was in 1986. But the officials said they believe now is the time to do so again to pay for what they consider to be much-needed upgrades to the 46-year-old terminal.
Executive Director David Haring said that over the past couple of years, as passenger numbers grew, the airport was “starting to run into some actual, tangible problems in the terminal,” especially in the early morning.
