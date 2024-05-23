Limp Bizkit – Loserville

A promo video is circulating for the upcoming joint tour featuring Limp Bizkit, Corey Feldman, and Bones.

The 17-minute clip sees Fred Durst and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit engaging in a group interview with Bones, Feldman and Riff Raff.

Riff Raff stands anxiously outside the soundstage, wondering whether the catering truck with have organic acai bowls and waiting for Amazon to deliver a scooter he scored on clearance.

Meanwhile, Borland wants organic bananas from Florida and Feldman demands to be shadowed by his expressionless bodyguard.

Feldman also requests green M&Ms in his dressing room and then reveals that he stole Riff Raff’s Amazon scooter.

Fred Durst previously discussed the tour saying, “If anyone comes to this tour, they are in the wrong place at the right time, and absolutely a gathering of losers is what this is going to be.”

The “Loserville” tour is set to kick off July 16th in Somerset, Wisconsin and will run through the end of August.