Lil Uzi Vert collaborates with Bring Me the Horizon, covers System of a Down on new ‘Pink Tape’ album

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert brings the heavy on their new album Pink Tape with a Bring Me the Horizon collaboration and a cover of System of a Down.

Oli Sykes and company are featured on a song called “Werewolf,” while Uzi puts a new spin on SOAD’s “Chop Suey!” on a track titled “CS.”

Pink Tape also includes a guest spot from BABYMETAL on the cut “The End.” You can listen to the whole album now via digital outlets.

Uzi previously linked up with Bring Me the Horizon on the band’s new single “AmEN!” — which just dropped earlier in June.

Bring Me the Horizon, meanwhile, is also featured on another just-released song, “CODE MISTAKE” by CORPSE.

