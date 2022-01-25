Lil’ Critter Round-Up Adoption Promotion
(KFOR NEWS January 25, 2022) Looking to add a new furry or feathered family member? Now through Sunday, February 6th all critter adoption fees will be reduced by 50% at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center
There are guinea pigs, rabbits, and other small critters waiting to find their new home. In an effort to assist as many people as possible, customers will need to join a virtual line via Qless. The link can be found on our website at www.capitalhumanesociety.org along with more details on the adoption process. The virtual line will open a half hour before adoptions begin.
Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center are Tuesday-Friday11:30am-7:30pm and Sunday-Saturday 11:00am-5:30pm. All adoptions and interactions end a half hour before close. The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is closed on Mondays.
All adoption pets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Adoption pets will be listed on our website. License & rabies deposits may apply for adoption pets and/or resident pets.
