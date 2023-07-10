Like Everlast before him, Jelly Roll ‘Sings the Blues’ & conquers the rock charts with “Need a Favor”

Jelly Roll may “Need a Favor,” but one thing he no longer needs is a second #1 hit at rock radio.

“Need a Favor,” the current single off the country-rocker’s Whitsitt Chapel album, has reached the top spot on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, dethroning the one-and-only Metallica and their song “72 Seasons.” Jelly Roll previously conquered the chart in 2022 with the song “Dead Man Walking.”

The combination of genres in “Need a Favor” may remind you of another multigenre artist: Everlast. If so, then you and Jelly Roll are on the same page.

“I love Everlast,” Jelly Roll tells ABC Audio. “[His 1998 album] Whitey Ford Sings the Blues was such an inspiration.”

Fittingly, the Whitey Ford Sings the Blues breakout single “What It’s Like” also hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay way back in 1999.

As for “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll shares that he was trying to “recreate that mid-tempo worship music that would happen in churches after a service.”

“I was like, ‘What is a sinner’s worship song sound like?’” he says.

Whitsitt Chapel is out now.

