Lightning Suspected In Apartment Fire

Firefighters quickly issued a second alarm after arriving at the Ruskin Place Apartments Friday afternoon. The alarm sounded at 12:13 P.M.

A witness reported seeing smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings in the complex, which is located along Warlick Blvd southwest of 14th and Old Cheney. Initial reports indicate everyone got out of the apartment.

10/11 News reports that Lincoln Fire and Rescue blamed the fire on lightning which struck the building during a late morning thunderstorm.

LFR said one entire side of one of the buildings was affected and will not be livable.

Crews remained on the scene Friday afternoon watching for hot spots and working to completely extinguish the fire.

