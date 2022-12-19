Light Snow Causes Slick Conditions Around Lincoln During Morning Commute

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 19)–A band of light snow moved across the Lincoln metro area during Monday morning’s rush hour caused some slick conditions and some accidents.

Light snow from our studios at 38th and Cornhusker. -KFOR News pic.twitter.com/9XDs0n3ggR — KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) December 19, 2022

Among the collisions reported were at Highway 77 at Warlick Boulevard, Highway 77 at West Van Dorn Street, 27th and Fletcher and westbound at 70th and Holdrege. KFOR listeners also called in to report that road conditions were slick on South 70th Street, around Saltillo Road and the South Beltway toward Hickman.

Allow yourself extra time and space between you and other vehicles as you head into work or off to school.