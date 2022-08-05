Lifeguard Shortage Impacts Another Lincoln Swimming Pool
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) Due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is modifying the schedule for the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets.
For the remainder of the pool season, the revised Belmont Pool schedule is:
- Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed
- Monday, August 8 through Thursday, August 11 – open
- Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14 – closed
Parks and Recreation has already changed the schedule for Star City Shores because of a lifeguard shortage. Star City Shores will be closed August 8th thru the 11th.
Regular hours for the rest of Lincoln’s public swimming pools are 1pm to 6 p.m. seven days a week:
- Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829
- Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898
- Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
- Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827
- Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828
- Woods, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
- Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800
- University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834
- Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670 (closed August 8-11)
The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.
The 2022 pool season runs through August 14.th.
For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email [email protected], or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
