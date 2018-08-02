Lied Center To Open Single Ticket Sales

Single tickets for the 2018-19 Season at the Lied Center go on sale on August 9 at 11:00 a.m. Since spring, Season Tickets only have been for sale. A season ticket can still be purchased by placing an order for at least four upcoming shows. Discounts of 10% from face value are offered for a four event purchase, and 20% for eight or more events. Beginning August 9, single tickets can be ordered online at LiedCenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center Box Office, 301 N. 12th St.
Arguably the coming year’s headline performance, THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of 9 Tony Awards, will play a week-long engagement in December.
Classical music concerts highlighting the upcoming season include two of the world’s iconic orchestras, the San Francisco Symphony and Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra, as well as the seventh season of the Lied’s “Piano Series” bringing top piano soloists to Lincoln. Eleven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor Michael Tilson Thomas will lead a concert as part of his final season with the San Francisco Symphony, while the Mariinsky Orchestra will perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, led by conductor Valery Gergiev.
The Lied Center’s full 18/19 season:
An Act of God (Nebraska Rep) – September 26-October 14
An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr., star of Broadway’s Hamilton – October 5
Johnny Mathis ̶ The Voice of Romance Tour – October 7
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – October 17
The Capitol Steps – October 19
Chinese Warriors of Peking – October 21
Sedition (Angels Theatre Company) – October 25-28
Mariinsky Orchestra – October 28
Ballet Folklórico De Mexico – October 30
Monty Python’s SPAMALOT – November 2-3
The TEN Tenors – November 5
Gabriela Montero – November 13
The Book of Mormon – December 11-16
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis – December 20
Paul Shaffer & Nebraska Jazz Orchestra – January 10
The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites – January 17, 2019
The Broadway Princess Party – January 19, 2019
Susan Werner – January 25, 2019
Rennie Harris Puremovement – January 26, 2019
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I – February 1- 2, 2019
Chris Botti – February 7, 2019
My Ántonia – February 7-8, 2019
Emanuel Ax – February 10, 2019
Dutchman (Nebraska Rep) – February 13, 2019
A Celebration of Music and Milestones, N 150 – February 15, 2019
Tim Allen – February 23, 2019
RENT 20th Anniversary Tour – March 1-3, 2019
A Celtic Celebration featuring Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy – March 5, 2019
Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra – March 14, 2019
Purple Reign, The Prince Tribute Show – March 16, 2019
HAIR (Nebraska Rep) – March 27, 2019
San Francisco Symphony – March 28, 2019
RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles – April 2- 3, 2019
Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Star Dust: A Tribute to David Bowie – April 11, 2019
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain – April 14, 2019
Tap Dogs – April 23, 2019
SOMETHING ROTTEN! – April 26-27, 2019
