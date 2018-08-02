Lied Center To Open Single Ticket Sales

Single tickets for the 2018-19 Season at the Lied Center go on sale on August 9 at 11:00 a.m. Since spring, Season Tickets only have been for sale. A season ticket can still be purchased by placing an order for at least four upcoming shows. Discounts of 10% from face value are offered for a four event purchase, and 20% for eight or more events. Beginning August 9, single tickets can be ordered online at LiedCenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center Box Office, 301 N. 12th St.

Arguably the coming year’s headline performance, THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of 9 Tony Awards, will play a week-long engagement in December.

Classical music concerts highlighting the upcoming season include two of the world’s iconic orchestras, the San Francisco Symphony and Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra, as well as the seventh season of the Lied’s “Piano Series” bringing top piano soloists to Lincoln. Eleven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor Michael Tilson Thomas will lead a concert as part of his final season with the San Francisco Symphony, while the Mariinsky Orchestra will perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, led by conductor Valery Gergiev.

The Lied Center’s full 18/19 season:

An Act of God (Nebraska Rep) – September 26-October 14

An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr., star of Broadway’s Hamilton ­– October 5

Johnny Mathis ̶ The Voice of Romance Tour – October 7

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – October 17

The Capitol Steps – October 19

Chinese Warriors of Peking – October 21

Sedition (Angels Theatre Company) – October 25-28

Mariinsky Orchestra – October 28

Ballet Folklórico De Mexico – October 30

Monty Python’s SPAMALOT – November 2-3

The TEN Tenors – November 5

Gabriela Montero – November 13

The Book of Mormon – December 11-16

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis – December 20

Paul Shaffer & Nebraska Jazz Orchestra – January 10

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites – January 17, 2019

The Broadway Princess Party – January 19, 2019

Susan Werner – January 25, 2019

Rennie Harris Puremovement – January 26, 2019

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I – February 1- 2, 2019

Chris Botti – February 7, 2019

My Ántonia – February 7-8, 2019

Emanuel Ax – February 10, 2019

Dutchman (Nebraska Rep) – February 13, 2019

A Celebration of Music and Milestones, N 150 – February 15, 2019

Tim Allen – February 23, 2019

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour – March 1-3, 2019

A Celtic Celebration featuring Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy – March 5, 2019

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra – March 14, 2019

Purple Reign, The Prince Tribute Show – March 16, 2019

HAIR (Nebraska Rep) – March 27, 2019

San Francisco Symphony – March 28, 2019

RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles – April 2- 3, 2019

Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Star Dust: A Tribute to David Bowie – April 11, 2019

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain – April 14, 2019

Tap Dogs – April 23, 2019

SOMETHING ROTTEN! – April 26-27, 2019

