Lied Center Reschedules Five Additional Events

|In response to the continuing COVID-19 health crisis, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has rescheduled several more events, moving them into late 2020 and the first half of 2021.
Shows with new performance dates are:
Kelli O’Hara: November 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Super Diamond: January 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire: March 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical: May 13-15, 2021
- Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
All currently issued tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates, and patrons don’t need to do anything if they plan to attend the rescheduled date. Otherwise, patrons with tickets to rescheduled events can choose to convert the value of their tickets to on-account credit to be used for any other Lied Center show, donate the value of the ticket back to the Lied Center, or request a refund.
Visit liedcenter.org/COVID19 for a full description of options, or email liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.
In addition, Jerry Seinfeld‘s performance at the Lied Center for Performing Arts scheduled for May 8, 2020 is being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Patrons are asked to hold on to their tickets, and a rescheduled date will be announced shortly. Refunds are available by contacting the Lied Center Ticket Office at liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.