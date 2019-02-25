Lied Center Releases Glenn Korff Broadway Series Shows

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has released the shows making a stop in Lincoln as part of the Glenn Korff Broadway Series in its 2019-20 season, beginning in October.

National tours of The Phantom of the Opera, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Bandstand, Waitress, and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical are coming to Lincoln and the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of the 2019-20 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.

“We’re thrilled to share the announcement of our 2019-2020 Glenn Korff Broadway Series,” said Bill Stephan, Executive Director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts. “This stellar season celebrates the 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska and rings in our 30th season at the Lied. The Phantom of the Opera kicks off next year’s Glenn Korff Broadway series, bringing the most popular Broadway show in history to Lincoln, and six of next year’s incredible Broadway productions make their debut Lied Center performance in 2019-2020.”

Broadway Season Ticket Packages start at $196 and are on sale now.

Broadway packages include the same seats to all five Broadway productions as well as the first opportunity to purchase tickets for two add-on productions (Blue Man Group and An American in Paris).

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St. UNL students with a valid NCard can purchase tickets at a 50 percent discount. The Lied Center’s entire 30th Anniversary Season lineup of music, theatre and dance for 2019-20 will be announced in May.