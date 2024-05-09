Lied Center Releases 2024-25 Season Schedule

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–The Lied Center’s 2024-2025 season will feature more than 35 events including top artists and ensembles from around the world.

Among the big shows coming to the Lied are Disney’s A Little Mermaid in November, Charlie Brown Christmas in early December, Annie in March and Alton Brown Live in April of next year. Country music artist Aaron Watson kicks off the season with a September 6 performance.

Create Your Own Season packages go on sale to the public on May 14 at 11am at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and in-person at the Lied Center box office.