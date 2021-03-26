Lied Center Presents FREE Virtual Concert Featuring Wynton Marsalis
(KFOR NEWS march 26, 2021) Wynton Marsalis is returning to the Lied Center, this time taking the virtual stage! On April 3 at 7:30pm, Marsalis will lead the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet in a FREE concert for Lied audiences.
The evening will feature The Democracy! Suite, a new composition written by Marsalis during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation. As Marsalis puts it, “Jazz is the perfect metaphor for democracy.” The performance aims to entertain, inspire, and uplift audiences with the full vigor, vision, and depth of America’s music. Led by Marsalis and featuring seven of jazz’s finest soloists, the concert’s unique repertoire celebrates jazz’s
embodiment of freedom and democracy.
Following the concert, Wynton Marsalis will engage in a live discussion with Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan, including questions from the Lied audience.
The Democracy! Suite featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis April 3, 2021, 7:30pm.
This is a FREE virtual event, but registration required to receive the link to watch.
There is also the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center. Registration is available at liedcenter.org.
