Lied Center Now Offering Roku Channel
Lincoln, NE (March 29, 2021) The Lied Center of Lincoln now has a TV Channel of its own: A Roku Channel. Anyone with a Roku TV, or with a plug-in Roku attachment, is able to watch top-quality, free arts programming from home! The new Lied Center Roku channel provides instant access to music, dance, theater, and more, direct from the Lied Center stage and stages around the world.
To watch Lied Programming, a viewer much search “Lied at Home” on any Roku device, and add the channel to their menu.
Some of the upcoming programs to be offered include:
- The Naughton Duo on March 30 at 7:30pm
- The Democracy! Suite featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis on April 3 at 7:30pm
- Michelle Ellsworth on April 10 at 7:30pm
- Lied Live Online: LSO’s Edward Polochick and Anton Miller on April 11 at 7:30pm
Current on-demand content also includes an archive of Lied Live Online concerts from artists including Paul Barnes, Jackie Allen & Hans Sturm, Hannah Huston, Michael Londra, IBEX Puppetry, Juli Burney, and many more. For a limited time, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Rhapsody in Black will also be available.