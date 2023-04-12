Library of Congress adds Led Zeppelin to National Recording Registry

Led Zeppelin is taking the “Stairway to Heaven” all the way to the Library of Congress.

The rock legends’ iconic 1971 opus has been announced as a new addition to the National Recording Registry, which each year inducts various audio recordings based on their “cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

Other recordings selected for 2023 include John Lennon‘s song “Imagine” and Madonna‘s Like a Virgin album.

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” says Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next.”

“Stairway to Heaven” is the first Led Zeppelin release to be added to the Library of Congress. Previous inductees include Nirvana‘s Nevermind and Metallica‘s Master of Puppets albums.

