Libraries Host Free Stop The Bleed Classes In May

Lincoln City Libraries will host four free Stop the Bleed training classes in May. The courses coincide with Stop the Bleed Month, a nationwide campaign to highlight emergency first aid training. Classes are limited to 20 participants each. Call 401-441-8503 to register.

The training schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 2, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue

Monday, May 6, 2 p.m., Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street

Friday, May 17, 10:30 a.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street

Wednesday, May 22, 6:30 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th Street

According to the American College of Surgeons, citizen responders will almost always be first on the scene of an emergency medical situation, no matter how quickly professional emergency responders arrive. Because an injured person can die from blood loss within minutes, those nearest to someone with life threatening injuries are best positioned to provide first care.

The training program is presented by the City of Lincoln Risk Management Division and Bryan Health. Training is appropriate for teens and adults and lasts about an hour.

For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its resources, visit lincolnlibraries.org. More information on Stop the Bleed is available at bleedingcontrol.org.

