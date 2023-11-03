Liberty First Credit Union to Participate in Best Day Ever Campaign on Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Liberty First Credit Union on Friday is taking part in the Best Day Ever, a national campaign which aims to perform 100,000 acts of kindness in one day.

You may see people out around downtown Lincoln or UNL’s City Campus, delivering 200 Best Day Ever Red Envelopes, according to Liberty First senior vice-president of marketing Angie Schreiner.

“The red envelopes have cash in them, anywhere from $5 up to $50, and then a card explaining what the day is and a motivational message,” Schreiner told KFOR News.

Schreiner says it’s an effort to make the best day ever for people in the community. In partnership with Charlie Rocket’s Dream Machine Foundation, Kasasa and community banks and credit unions across the country are working together to make November 3 the Best Day Ever! Our goal is to impact 100,000 lives by performing 100,000 acts of kindness in a single day.

Liberty First will also be randomly handing envelopes in the lobbies of their Lincoln, Seward and Ralston branches on Friday to members with fresh baked cookies to celebrate the event.