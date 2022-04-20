LIBA Pac Issues Endorsements
(Lincoln, NE) – The Lincoln Independent Business Association Political Action Committee (LIBA PAC) has announced several endorsements for candidates running for Legislature, County Engineer, and County Treasurer in the upcoming primary.
“This election cycle, the LIBA PAC was impressed by the passion, experience, and dedication to our community from many of the candidates. The following endorsements reflect candidates who not only promote the values of LIBA, but, more importantly, are willing to have open and honest conversations with LIBA members” said PAC Chair, John Wurdeman:
State Legislature
- Robert Clements, District 2 – “Senator Clements has been a fierce advocate for lower taxes since he was appointed to the legislature in 2017. We look forward to supporting his candidacy and sending him back to the unicameral to continue this important work.”
- Myron Dorn, District 30 – “Senator Dorn’s willingness to engage with constituents is second to none. We fully support his re-election and know he will continue to be a voice for his district.”
- James Herrold, District 46 – “James set himself apart in a contested primary. He is willing to have meaningful conversations with business owners, brings new ideas to the table, and would be a fierce advocate for free enterprise.”
Lancaster County Engineer
- Pam Dingman – “County Engineer Dingman has worked tirelessly to improve Lancaster County’s infrastructure. She is fiscally responsible, diligent, and a true public servant. We look forward to her continued tenure as Engineer.”
Lancaster County Treasurer
- Jasmine Gibson – “Jasmine has tremendous ideas to increase efficiency in the office of Treasurer. She will be an excellent advocate for government transparency and emphasize customer service.”
As part of its endorsements, the LIBA PAC encourages Lincoln voters to support these candidates and their campaigns. “The LIBA PAC is thankful for all candidates that spent the time to meet with the committee and discuss important issues for Lincoln businesses” Wurdeman said.