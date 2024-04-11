LFR Releases Cause of Tuesday’s Deadly Mobile Home Fire

Lincoln firefighters do overhaul work after a deadly fire Tuesday morning inside of mobile home in the 2800 block of NW. 6th St. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 11)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue on Thursday confirmed that Tuesday morning’s deadly mobile home fire near NW 6th and Gaslight Lane was accidental.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman confirmed to KFOR News the victim was smoking in bed while using oxygen. The victim was identified by Lincoln Police as 66-year-old Rose Swanson. Six cats were rescued and have been accounted for.

The mobile home is a total loss, according to Lierman. No one else was hurt.