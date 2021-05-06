LFR Names New Battalion Chief
(KFOR NEWS May 6, 2021) Fire Chief Dave Engler announced that Captain Mark Majors will be promoted to Battalion Chief beginning June 9, 2021.
Capt. Majors fills a Battalion Chief position vacated when Chief Dave Engler was promoted to Fire Chief. Capt. Majors has served the citizens of Lincoln as a member of the LFR family since 1997. Capt. Majors has been a Fire Captain for the past sixteen years. Capt. Majors is currently the Water Rescue Coordinator and is the Lead Technical Rescue Instructor for NE-TF1 US&R team having served as a member since 2000. Capt. Majors is on the Nebraska Helicopter Search and Rescue Team and the FEMA Incident Support Team.
Engler said “Captain Majors competed against some excellent candidates. It is reassuring to know we have a group of talented individuals ready and willing to step up into management positions.”
Captain Majors will fill the position on Battalion 1C.