LFR Names 6th Battalion Chief
(KFOR NEWS January 4, 2022) Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s 6th battalion chief is a female.
Capt. Jamie Pospisil began her career with LFR as a firefighter in 2004. She was promoted to captain in 2014 and has been a captain in the training division. Jamie will begin her new role as Battalion 2 chief on January 5, 2022.
Her husband, Aaron, also is an LFR captain and on-duty EMS supervisor. Pospisil fills the vacancy left by Chief Mike Smith, who was promoted to a newly created Assistant Chief position last fall.
LFR’s five other Battalion Chiefs include Chief Jim Bopp, Chief Bob Watton, Chief Jeremy Gegg, Chief Eddie Mueller, and Chief Mark Majors.
LFR’s first female Battalion Chief was Jeanne Pashalek, who retired in September of 2015.
