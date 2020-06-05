LFR Investigating House Fire In Southeast Lincoln Early Friday
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–Lincoln Firefighters handled a house fire in southeast Lincoln early Friday morning.
KFOR News’ media partner, 10/11 Now, is reporting that LFR crews were called to the scene near Madalyn Road and Stephanie Lane (northwest of 56th and Pine Lake Road) just after 1:30am. Crews saw light smoke in the garage and firefighters found flames in the basement, but were able to to quickly put it out.
People inside the house and their pets were able to get out the house. While there is no structural damage to the house, LFR said there is significant smoke damage throughout the house.
What started the fire is still under investigation.