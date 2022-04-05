LFR Gets Quick Knock Down Of Balcony Fire at Southeast Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 5)–A fire on a lower level balcony of a southeast Lincoln was quickly knocked down by LFR crews early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called just before 5am to an apartment in the 5800 block of Lillibridge. The fire under control and knocked down in about 15 minutes. The entire building had to be evacuated as a precaution. Red Cross is helping people of the one unit where the fire originated to relocate temporarily.
No reports of any injuries and what caused the fire remains under investigation.