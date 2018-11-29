LFR Crews Busy With Fires At A School, Home Thursday Morning

Two fires within an hour of one another have kept Lincoln Fire and Rescue busy for much of Thursday morning.

It was shortly after 8am when fire crews were called to Saratoga Elementary School near 13th and South, on a report of a fire in a storage room. LFR public information officer Nancy Crist told KFOR News firefighters found a small trash can on fire, which created a lot of smoke throughout the building.

More than 300 students and staff had to evacuate and were sheltered inside Immanuel Lutheran Church across the street. No one was hurt. What started the fire is still under investigation.

LPS officials sent out a statement to parents that the Gratitude Pancake Feed for tonight inside Saratoga has been cancelled.

LFR then was called out clear across town to a house fire in the 7800 block of North Hazelwood Drive in east Lincoln.

From the scene, Crist told KFOR News firefighters showed up just after 9am to battle the smoke and flames. While it was under control, LFR crews still had to put out hot spots.

Crist says several windows in the home were blown out.

No word yet on what caused that fire. That investigation is ongoing.