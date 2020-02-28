LFR Chief Michael Despain Retires
Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Micheal Despain celebrated his retirement Friday at the new Fire Station 15 at 66th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Chief Despain was greeted by fellow firefighters, police, and other emergency personnel, as well as family, friends and a band of bagpipes and percussion to celebrate his retirement from four years of service at LFR.
Despain told KFOR News that he spent 32 years in California at various fire stations, but his time at LFR, as well as here in Lincoln, has been the highlight of his career. He plans to continue being involved with LFR, but only on a part-time basis as he is not the “stop-and-do-nothing” type, and there is no plan for a “rocking chair in the near future.” Despain also takes part in consulting for other fire departments around the country, as he has done for several years now, and plans to continue that as well.
Despain said Lincoln Fire and Rescue still faces challenges, but recent investments have helped it make considerable progress.
LFR is planning to launch another new fire station at 98th and “O” Street on April 1st to complete its additions.