LFR Battles Cold to Handle Two-Alarm House Fire Early Monday in SE Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Enduring the sub-zero temperatures, Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews early Monday morning dealt with a 2-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln.

The fire happened at a home off of 56th and Oldham, shortly after 5am Monday. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue there was no one inside the house. It was a two-alarm response because of the freezing conditions. No other details were available and the fire is under control.

LFR says the fire may have originated in the basement, but the investigation is ongoing.