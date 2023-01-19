Let’s work out

104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

January 19, 2023 3:00PM CST
Multi-ethnic group in yoga studio sitting on floor with arms above heads, togetherness, strength, vitality, coordination

Let’s Pump It UP!!  Headed to a group fitness class? There are a few things to remember….

Huffington Post recently asked fitness experts about the rudest things you can do in these classes.

  • These faux pas include:
    • Arriving late
    • Talking with friends during class
    • Hogging the water station
    • Keeping your phone on
    • Saving spots for friends arriving late
    • Using too much of the instructor’s time
    • Not being mindful of your space
    • Wearing offensive logos
    • Ignoring the instructor’s movement
    • Not wiping down equipment
    • Not being supportive of others
