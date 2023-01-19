Let’s work out
Multi-ethnic group in yoga studio sitting on floor with arms above heads, togetherness, strength, vitality, coordination
Let’s Pump It UP!! Headed to a group fitness class? There are a few things to remember….
Huffington Post recently asked fitness experts about the rudest things you can do in these classes.
- These faux pas include:
- Arriving late
- Talking with friends during class
- Hogging the water station
- Keeping your phone on
- Saving spots for friends arriving late
- Using too much of the instructor’s time
- Not being mindful of your space
- Wearing offensive logos
- Ignoring the instructor’s movement
- Not wiping down equipment
- Not being supportive of others
- Read the full story from the Huffington Post