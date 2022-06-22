      Weather Alert

Let’s move to California?

Jun 22, 2022 @ 9:00am
Wide angle shot of a deserted gas station. Many ghost places like that you will find along the historic route 66.

Lets pack it up and move to Cali? Ok, maybe not…The price for a gallon of gas has climbed to $6.40 in California.

The figure, which is $1.43 higher than the national average of $4.97, makes California the most expensive state to drive in, according to AAA. Several other western states, such as Arizona, are seeing per-gallon prices of $5.50 or higher, GasBuddy reports.

The state with the least expensive gas prices is Georgia, where the statewide average is $4.41 a gallon, per GasBuddy.

