Let’s go to the drive-in

When I was much younger, we would all pack into 1 car and go to the drive in to see a movie. Outdoor movie theaters are long gone but they may make a big return. Several bands including Night Ranger, The Struts and Steel Panther have announced a series of drive-in theater concerts. Concert goers will again pack into the car and watch a band play live from across the United States. I much prefer going to a show at a venue, but at this time it may be the only way we get to see live bands. At this point, I’ll take what I can get. I will however miss that really tall guy that always seems to be in front of you or the drunk that spills his beer on you. Wait…I wouldn’t miss those guys! Lets go to the drive in