If you’re heading to a bar and planning to drink, catch a ride, don’t drive.

Friedman Law Offices’ “Let Friedman Drive” program officially starts Saturday. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., every day from Dec. 15-31, Friedman Law Offices will pay for you to get a ride home.

To do it, you can download the zTrip app or go to zTrip.com and type the promo code “FREERIDE”. Or, you can call 402-474-SAFE.

The firm has sponsored the free ride program for the past 28 years.