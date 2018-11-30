LESS THAN A WEEK!

KAMPOUT 4 KIDS returns Friday Dec 7th at 10am thru Sat the 8th at noon!

Now is the time to collect up around work and drop it off with us next week at Spikes Beach Bar & Grill. Challenge other businesses and lead the pack! Go on-air with us and promote your business when you make a donation! Can be a toy donation, so if you and your co-workers wanna do the shopping that’s totally cool!

Plan on lunch Friday and know that a portion of your bill will go to K4K as well! HUGE array of rock auction items to bid on too!

What about partying with us at the Teddy Bear Toss at the Lincoln Stars game next Saturday night? That helps too!

Know that it all stays local to Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders counties!