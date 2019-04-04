Lesnar vs Cormier = BOOM!

Oh man, oh man! Wouldn’t this be WAR? Love to watch MMA/UFC and really think this would be HUGE. Lesnar still seems a bit out of place on WWE.

MMA Mania says that the UFC is banking on a Brock Lesnar return for this August’s heavyweight fight against current champion Daniel Cormier. This depends on Lesnar successfully completing his six-month anti-doping program and Cormier recovering from a nasty back injury.

Lesnar’s wrapping up his pro-wrestling commitments with the WWE. He was brought in to replace wrestler Roman Reigns, who was battling leukemia.