LES Warns You About Another Scam Demanding Money For Overdue Utility Bills
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 10)–Scammers are back at it again, posing as representatives from Lincoln Electric System and telling you that money for an overdue bill is required immediately.
LES officials took to social media on Friday afternoon to remind you about an increase in phone scams, with other people posing as representatives from LES, threatening to disconnect power to your home or business if an immediate payment isn’t made.
LES will never demand payment of a bill through email over the phone or in person and never asks for payment through pre-paid debit cards. If your account is past due, then LES will notify you with a notice on your bill.