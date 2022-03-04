LES Encourages Customers To Stay Alert For Scams
(KFOR NEWS March 4, 2022) Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to stay alert for scammers. We have received reports from other Nebraska utilities of an uptick in scams. Scammers often conduct these operations in bursts and likely could turn to LES next. If this occurs, customers should stay vigilant.
In some instances, scammers may contact customers claiming there is a credit on their account. They might then request personal banking information to “process the credit.” Don’t be fooled. LES does not reach out to customers requesting bank account information.
In preparation for scammers turning their attention to customers in the LES service area, keep the following tips in mind:
- LES will not contact you via phone, threatening to disconnect service or asking for immediate payment. The utility uses disconnect notices and reminders on bills for delinquent accounts, door hangers for service terminations and email/text alerts for those who opt-in.
- No legitimate utility will ask for gift cards, prepaid cards, or money transfers as forms of payment.
- Maintain good cyber hygiene by avoiding suspicious emails, especially ones that ask you to do something right away or require personal information, and avoid using public wi-fi when conducting sensitive activities online.
- LES does not use automated “robo” calls requesting customers call back to make a payment.
- We will only ask for account information to confirm your identity when you call our customer care center. Never give your financial or account information to someone who calls or emails you.
Do not give any information if you think a scammer has contacted you. Call the attorney general’s office immediately. Please call the police department’s non-emergency telephone number to report the scam if you DID provide information.
LES encourages area residents to stay alert. Scammers can fake emails, wi-fi networks and phone numbers. If you have any questions about your account or would like to verify its status, contact us directly by calling 402.475.4211. Access your account at LES.com.
