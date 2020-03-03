Legislature Advances Bill to Create Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights
The Legislature on Tuesday advanced a bill to create a sexual assault survivor’s bill of rights.
The sponsor of LB-43, Senator Kate Bolz of Lincoln, said the bill is largely common sense, but is needed in today’s climate. “This is a bill that honors survivors of sexual assault for their courage by providing a single document that makes them aware of the rates and resources that are available,” Bolz said.
The bill includes the right to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect by investigators, the right to have an advocate present with them during examinations, and the right to prompt analysis of DNA evidence.
“It is important, given our current social climate, that survivors know that we hear them, we support them, and we choose to be a part of the solution,” Bolz added.
Bolz’ priority bill advanced on a 41-to-nothing vote to the second round of consideration.
