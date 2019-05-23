Legislative Bills Moving Faster

Two bills in the Legislature advanced, and one was stalled, Thursday as divided debates continued.

On bill that would require Nebraska abortion providers to give women information about possibly continuing their pregnancy after taking the first of two abortion drugs is headed to a final vote.

The measure advanced through a second-round despite criticism that the information isn’t backed by scientific evidence. The vote was 36-9 after supporters overcame a legislative filibuster.

Senator Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, says the bill ensures that women have a right to know all of their options when they considering an abortion with medication.

Opponents say the bill is premised on a faulty and unethical study.

———-

The second bill to advance got first-round approval and if passed would allow a special committee to develop a plan on to get as many residents as possible to participate in the 2020 Census.

The bill by Senator Matt Hansen, of Lincoln, would place Nebraska among the vast majority of states that have already created a committee. South Dakota is the only other state that has not.

The committee would operate under the Nebraska State Data Center and would rely on private money. It would terminate on Jan. 1, 2021.

The measure advanced 39-2 through the first of three required votes. Two senators argued the committee would be just duplicating the federal government’s outreach efforts.

———-

Another bill that would have lowered Nebraska’s top corporate income tax rate is dead for the year but could return in the 2020 legislative session.

The sponsor, Senator Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, asked the legislative speaker to put a hold on the bill for possible debate next year. The request came in the waning days of this year’s session.

The bill would have paid for the tax cut by collecting income taxes from out-of-state corporations that impose fees on their local franchisees. It also would have reinstated the Nebraska additional tax, which forces high-income earners to pay the top tax rate on all of their income.

Nebraska’s top corporate income tax rate is 7.81%. The bill would have matched it to the top individual rate of 6.84%.

READ MORE: Mayor Is Committed To Fixing Lincoln Streets With New Sales Tax