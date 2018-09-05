Advice from Lincoln-area health officials…don’t chase bats out of your home. State health statistics show there have been 11 cases of rabies in Lincoln so far this year…8 humans have been exposed and 3 dogs…all from bats. Tim Timmons with the City-County Health Department says if you shoo a bat out of your home, they can’t be tested for rabies. If the bat comes in contact with you, you would undergo a rabies vaccine series as a precaution – an expensive proposition.

The post Leave Those Bats Alone appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.