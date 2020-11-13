Leadership Changes Within NDCS
(KFOR NEWS November 13, 2020) Leadership changes are being made within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Director Scott . Frakes announced Thursday Rich Cruickshank, warden of the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), has been appointed to serve as assistant deputy director for intelligence and investigations. Cruickshank has been with NDCS for 37 years. During that time he has served as warden at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP), the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) and most recently at OCC, where he resumed his career with the agency following a deployment with the Nebraska National Guard.
“Rich brings considerable experience to this role, professionally as well as through his military background,” said Dir. Frakes. “While the position itself is not new, it has been revamped to include additional areas of responsibility. I am excited to see the leadership that Rich will bring to this vital area of our agency.”
Barb Lewien, who currently serves as warden of CCC-L, will replace Cruickshank as warden at OCC. It is a position she held previously from 2013 to 2019. During her last year at OCC, she was simultaneously the warden of the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF).
“Barb has always brought conviction and commitment to each of the facilities which she has overseen. Her return to OCC insures that same high level of excellence, with little disruption to the operations of that facility,” stated Dir. Frakes.
Assistant Warden for the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) James Jansen, has been appointed warden at CCC-L, replacing Lewien. Jansen, who has served as assistant warden since 2018, has been with the agency for 21 years.
“James has distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, especially while the agency has been dealing with COVID-19. He is an excellent addition to our group of wardens,” said Dir. Frakes.
All of the positional changes will be effective starting November 30, 2020.
